Revamp of The Promenade Scottsdale set to commence

Redevelopment efforts of The Promenade Scottsdale are set to begin this week.
Phase one of the two-phase project includes the construction of a three-building pad on the southwest corner of the property that formerly housed Fox Sports Grill, according to a Jan. 30 press release.
The Promenade Scottsdale is at 16427 N. Scottsdale Road.
The new pads will bring a mixture of restaurants and retail stores. The Promenade has lease commitments for a significant percentage of the new space, proponents of the project contend.
New tenants include: Modern Market, Blaze Pizza, Pacific Dental and Verizon Wireless with many more on the horizon, the release states.
Phase two of the redevelopment and redesign process will focus on the façade of the inner circle of the property from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to Habit Burger, and is expected to begin by March.
“The design we chose celebrates the architectural heritage of Frank Lloyd Wright while preserving the spirit of the existing center,” said Cheryl Smiley, Property Manager at The Promenade Scottsdale, in a prepares statement.
The Promenade tapped SGPA Architecture and Planning as the lead designers for the center’s redesign, the release states.
“SGPA was asked to bring this highly successful shopping center up to date by giving the property a face lift,” said Architect Roxanna Kreisler with SPGA Architecture and Planning in the release.
“The Promenade occupies an important Scottsdale intersection at East Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and North Scottsdale Road and is surrounded by relatively new retail centers, which are all competing for business. It was time to renovate and refresh the site.”
Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane lauds the revamp effort at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Boulevard in north Scottsdale
“The Promenade is at a very important crossroads in Scottsdale and the additional investment in this successful commercial center while keeping in the Frank Lloyd Wright tradition is certainly appreciated,” he said in the release.
