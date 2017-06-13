Road work to begin on Marshall Way in downtown Scottsdale

Jun 13th, 2017

Road work begins Wednesday, June 14, to improve Marshall Way from Indian School Road to Goldwater Boulevard in the city of Scottsdale.

This project will provide new street and pedestrian light poles as well as sidewalk improvements. The target completion date is mid-September, city officials say.

Road work will take place in four segments:

  • Goldwater Boulevard to Second Street
  • Second Street to Main Street
  • Main Street to First Avenue
  • First Avenue to Indian School Road

A map of traffic restrictions within Scottsdale can be found at http://eservices.scottsdaleaz.gov/maps/Traffic-Restrictions.

    The Scottsdale Independent

