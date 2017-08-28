Rock the District announces Shake the Lake music event

Rock the District’s renown teen performers will “Shake the Lake” for a day-long lake concert event on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bartlett Lake Marina.
The starring performers are:
- Big Spill
- Carissa Canto
- House of Noise
- Lauren Bizzell
- Promise to Myself
- Sophie Louis
- The Undecided
Starting at 11 a.m., the day-long festivities include a variety of bands, soloists and duos on a mobile hydraulic shaded stage next to the Barlett Lake restaurant, The Last Stop/Bartlett Marina Grill.
In addition to music, guests will enjoy good and drink specials, water balloons, wake surfing, a dunk tank and a big water slide, according to a press release.
Admission to the lake concert event is $10, which includes all entertainment – music, a water slide, dunk tank, water balloon splash and demonstrations. For $50, participants receive a VIP package that encompasses all of the above, lunch from the full restaurant menu and a chance to learn how to wake surf with a pro-trainer from Cactus Wake, according to a press release.
Rock the District, is a one-of-a-kind teen musician program founded in 2008 and presented by the Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation, a non-profit 501©3.
The foundation is led by a partnership of parents and community members, the press release stated. Through the fund-raising efforts of the foundation and Rock the District, the foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in grants to programs otherwise not funded by the Cave Creek Unified School District.
For more information on Rock the District and the foundation, visit rockthedistrict.net and ccuef.org.
Bartlett Lake Marina is located at 20808 E. Bartlett Dam Road, Tonto National Forest in Carefree. For more go to bartlettlake.com.
