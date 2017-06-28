Ron Henry joins leadership team at Symmetry Companies

Symmetry Companies, a Scottsdale-based residential and lifestyle company, announced Monday, June 26 Ron Henry will join its leadership team as the new Vice President of Operations for Symmetry Homes.
Mr. Henry brings to Symmetry a background in both commercial and residential real estate development, previously holding management positions with industry-leading developers.
His most recent accomplishments include overseeing the development of a premium amenity area and golf clubhouse at Wickenburg Ranch, a luxury, active lifestyle community developed by Shea Homes just outside of Phoenix.
Mr. Henry has also had senior positions with Discovery Land Company, DMB Associates and Woodbine Development Corporation.
His arrival comes as Pine Canyon — a Flagstaff community owned and operated by Symmetry Companies — is seeing an increase in demand for new homes and new residential options.
That demand is being met by the launch of a new neighborhood named Coconino Ridge and the development of Mountain Vista, a collection of luxury, concierge-style flats designed for a lock-and-leave lifstyle.
“Ron has a wealth of valuable industry experience, and his professional passions run parallel to our mission at Symmetry Companies,” Peter Burger, President of Symmetry Companies, said in a prepared statement.
“He is a great fit for our culture and we are excited for him to take the reigns of — and place his stamp on — our residential division.”
Mr. Henry’s portfolio of work includes involvement in the development of Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas, Market Street at DC Ranch in Scottsdale, Kukuiula Village in Kauai and the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa and Kierland Commons in Scottsdale.
Mr. Henry earned his bachelor’s degree at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree at Washington University.
