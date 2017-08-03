Ronald McDonald House Charities partner with Hotel Valley Ho

Hotel Valley Ho has partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix, to update and create a guest room for families who temporarily call the Valley home.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix provides a home away from home for children and their families who travel to the Valley to receive treatment for serious illnesses and injuries. As part of the “Designs from the Heart Adopt-A-Room” program, the hotel took an outdated guest room and made it Hotel Valley Ho cool, according to a press release.
The room had some wear-and-tear and a Mickey Mouse theme. Adult guests generally spend much more time in the rooms than children, so the Hotel Valley Ho team wanted to update the style to something more fitting for adults, yet still colorful and welcoming to children, the press release stated.
After some demolition and ceiling repair, a new paint job was completed and new tile was added throughout the room. The décor was completely updated, including the bed frames, beds, dresser, vanity, chairs, desk, lamps, ceiling fan and drapes.
A new wall-mounted TV was added, and some fresh artwork and mirrors completed the mid-century modern look. The finished room is bold, bright and similar to the hip guest rooms found at Hotel Valley Ho in Downtown Scottsdale, the press release stated.
In addition to helping with the demolition and renovation of the room, Hotel Valley Ho employees also provided many donated items to the Ronald McDonald House. Additional items are being collected on an ongoing basis, including cleaning products, toiletries, linens, office supplies and gift cards.
Hotel employees also visit the house four times per year to cook dinner for all of the residents, as part of the “Meals That Heal” program.
The hotel’s expertise in design and hospitality made this the perfect project to impact the community, the press release stated. The new partnership with Ronald McDonald House also provides a unique opportunity for hotel staff to help this important charity, through their own time and effort or much-needed donations.
“Our community and business partners like the Hotel Valley Ho are so important because the rooms they adopt are transformed into warm, welcoming and comfortable places for our families to relax and be together during very stressful times,” said RMHC Executive Director Nancy Roach, in the press release. “The room adopted and decorated by Valley Ho is stunning.”
Hotel Valley Ho would like to thank its partners that generously volunteered their time and donated materials to help with this project, including 3rd Story Architecture and Interiors, ReSource Arizona flooring, House of Tudor Fabrics, Encore Event Technologies, LG Electronics, Angelone Builders, CC Patio, Service 1st, Parking Management Services, Today’s Interiors, HD Supply, MMI Construction, Alan Peck Painting and Designers Workroom.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.