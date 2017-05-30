Ronda Basler receives DIASY award at Abrazo Scottsdale

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus has honored Registered Nurse Ronda Basler with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which is bestowed by a medical professional who exceeds the day-to-day charge of caring for people.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses nominations are made by patients and family members, according to a press release.
Nurse Basler was nominated by a patient who wrote “Ronda truly shows great team work, leadership, integrity and innovation in her job as a nurse. She is definitely an outstanding role model for her coworkers, patients and this hospital.”
She received the hospital’s DAISY Award at a celebration at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus where she has worked for more than two years.
Nurse Basler’s passion for nursing comes from personal experience. During her first semester in nursing school, her father was involved in a motor vehicle accident that caused him to be a quadriplegic.
“I had already known I wanted to be a nurse by this time but the extent of my dad’s health motivated me more because I wanted to be the best possible nurse for him and others,” she said in a prepared statement.
Nomination forms for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses are available at the hospital, 3929 E. Bell Road. The award will be presented each quarter.
The DAISY Foundation was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes after he passed away from an autoimmune disease.
His family was so touched by the compassion and hope provided by the nurses who cared for him that they created the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award honors nurses who provide excellent patient care while simultaneously providing extraordinary emotional support to patients and their families.
