Rotary Club puts out call for ‘Service Above Self’ award nominees

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s 2017 Community Service Above Self Award Dinner will be held 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s West Lawn Pavilion, 7505 E. McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale.
A keynote speaker should be announced soon. Last year NFL Hall of Fame inductee and Scottsdale resident Nick Lowery served as keynote speaker.
Scottsdale Mayor and Rotarian Jim Lane will be present to honor the community’s best representatives of “service above self.”
Residents are invited to nominate a fellow Rotarian, a Scottsdale citizen/volunteer/service group, a Scottsdale for-profit business and/or non-profit organization.
The award recognizes an individual(s) for outstanding service and volunteerism. The individual nominated should be known for using his/her talents to serve others, have a strong ethic of service, share a pure compassion for people, have an inspirational nature to motivate those around him/her to serve and represent the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s call to “service above self.”
The individual does not have to be a Rotarian.
The club is looking to recognize organizations and businesses for their participation in volunteer programs/projects that directly benefit the City of Scottsdale and its residents.
An application form is available at www.scottsdalerotary.org.
Deadline to send applications to Dr. Honora Norton at mike.honora@cox.net is Feb. 28.
The number of individuals and organizations to receive awards will be dependent on number and categories of nominations received.
