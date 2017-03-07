RSPS student dreams to join USA Olympic Equestrian Team

Kierra Fox, a fifth grader at Rancho Solano Preparatory School in Scottsdale, has just received her first U.S. Equestrian Junior High School Athlete Letter and Certificate for 2016-17.
What sparked your interest in riding?
My first horseback ride was on my mom’s Arabian Quarter horse when I was three and I’ve been riding ever since! I own and show my own horse, CRF Barenaked Lady, who is my pride and joy. I train full-time with Amy Wilms, at Jeffrey Wilms Training and Management LLC.
How far would you like to take your equestrian career?
My dream is to one day compete for the USA Olympic Team in Equestrian Dressage. I plan on riding and competing through college, while also pursuing a degree in Architecture. I hope to attend Cornell University!
Your interests and pursuits are quite varied. Can you share with us your involvement in other areas?
I’m a member of the RS Volleyball Team, the RS Dance Troupe, and the RS Choir. I am so excited about going to the Rancho Solano Middle School next year where I will be taking 3D printing and drafting programs which will benefit my pursuit of a degree in architecture.
I was also a top 20 finalist at the National American Miss Junior Pre-Teen 2016 and won Miss Personality. I will be competing as an Arizona State Finalist at the National American Miss Arizona 2017 Pre-Teen division this year.
Editor’s Note: This question-and-answer segment was compiled by Miss Fox and her teachers at Rancho Salano Prep.
