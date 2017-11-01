Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Salt River Fields

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns as more than 800 cars are expected to cross the block on Jan. 17-21, 2018 at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Locally-owned and operated in Scottsdale, Russo and Steele is nationally known as “the world’s most exciting collector automobile auction,” according to a press release, noting the event for having the most complete collection of fine collector automobiles available anywhere during Arizona Car Week.
“This is our second year at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and we have redesigned the layout to make an incredible experience even better to help us service our increasing number of vehicles on offer and our ever-growing legion of visitors,” says Drew Alcazar, auction president, in a prepared statement.
“Salt River Fields is home to many internationally recognized events, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”
The annual auction features its well-established “Auction in the Round” accommodating buyers, sellers and spectators up-close and personal with vehicles, notes the release.
Not only does the Arizona Car Week return with Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions, but the car event celebrates its 18th year with a new event layout, providing a premium concourse-style experience, showcasing the high quality and diverse range of offerings Russo and Steele’s reputation is built on, the release states.
The new layout of the Main Auction Pavilion is completely on hard surface asphalt; the expanded 13,000-square-foot Vendor Pavilion is state-of-the art, climate controlled and on asphalt.
The layout consists of more than 130 vendors, with everything from leather boots to furs; a food-court-style seating area for the Food Truck Showcase, a jumbotron streaming the live auction, and direct access to the Main Auction Pavilion with all the “auction in the round” action.
Bidder registration is $200 and includes admission for preview day and four days of “Auction in the Round” action for the bidder and a “lucky guest” attending the premier collector-car auction said to set records and attract global clientele with its reputation for offering stellar collector automobiles.
Auctions include a signature event in Scottsdale every January, followed by June at Newport Beach, and August at Monterey, Calif.
Go to russoandsteele.com.
