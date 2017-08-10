Save the date: Laguna Elementary takes traditional fundraising ‘to the mats’

The Laguna Elementary Parent Teacher Organization will be transforming the school cafeteria into a 25+ mattress showroom for its first Mattress Fundraiser in February.
The most unique fundraising concept to come along the pike in a very long while is quickly gaining popularity across the country. National organization, Custom Fundraising Solutions, creator of “The Mattress Fundraiser,” has given back over $30 million dollars to schools across the country, according to a press release.
On Saturday Feb. 3, 2018 Laguna Elementary, 10475 E. Lakeview Drive, is taking traditional fundraising to the “mats” by hosting their own Mattress Fundraiser to raise money for technology, science lab, classroom aides, staff development and more that is not financially covered by state funds.
Owner and founder of the “Mattress Fundraiser,” Joe Matejka says the key to making the fundraisers so successful is the kids.
“The concept is unusual but one that absolutely works. One in ten people buy a new mattress every single year,” said Mr. Matejka in the press release. “We offer the community a quality product they need, at a great price and the best part is that every sale benefits the school. Our one-day sale can help a group raise thousands of dollars. That is why we are in this business, to help the kids.”
Laguna Elementary PTO’s fundraiser is slated to be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Name brands like Simmons Beautyrest are available for up to 50 percent off retail prices, the press release stated.
For more information contact Kimberly Golden at cfsphoenix@customfundraisingsolutions.com or call 480-294-2858.
