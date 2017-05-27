Save the Family kicks off annual school-supply campaign

Save the Family, the Mesa-based nonprofit that provides formerly homeless families transitional housing and a path to overcome poverty, is collecting a wide range of school supplies and backpacks for children in the program to be ready to go to school and learn in the fall.
The school-supply drive is in preparation for the annual Back*2*School Bash, sponsored by the Turnbow Foundation, when children from kindergarten through 12th grade pick out packpacks loaded with age-and-grade appropriate supplies.
“We make our Back*2*School Bash a celebration of the children and the coming school year, and we have always relied on the generosity of the community to help us collect and fill the backpacks with the supplies the kids will need,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.
“We want them to start the school ready to learn, and not focus on what supplies they need because they’ll have them.”
Anyone interested in donating or hosting a donation drive should contact Development Manager Maria Longley at 480-466-7714 or email her at maria.longley@savethefamily.org.
Supplies needed by grade level for each student are:
- Primary Kit (Kindergarten-Grade 2): 1-Backpack; 1- Flash drive; 3- Folder, 2 packets; Asst. Colors; 2- Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct., Wide Rule; 1- Construction on Paper. 9”x12”; 50 Sheets, Asst. Colors; 1- Facial Tssue,2 Ply, 100 Count; 1- Pencil Case, Heavy-Duty, with zipper; 1- Markers, 8 Count, Washable, Wide; 1- Paint Set, Watercolor, 8 Colors w/Brush; 1- Crayons, 24 count, Tuck Box, CRAYOLA Brand; 1- Pencils, #2, All Wood, dozen; 1- ELMER’S School Glue, Washable, 4 oz., White; 3- Glue Sticks, Dries Clear, .28 oz.; 3- Eraser, Pink, Large; 1- Scissors, 5 1⁄4”, Blunt Tip; 1- Ruler, Plastic, 12”, Inches & Metric, Asst.; 1- Sharpener, Pencil, Double Barrel, Canister; 1- Highlighter, Chisel Tip, Yellow 1- Pencil Cap Erasers, 12/Pack 3- Pen, Medium Point, Red 1- Marker, Dry Erase, Wide Tip, Black.
- Elementary Kit (Grades 3-5): 1-Backpack; 1- Flash drive; 3- Folders, 2 pockets, Asst. Colors; 2- Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct., Wide Rule; 1- Filler Paper, Wide Rules, 10.5 X 8, 120/ pk; 1- Facial Tissue, 2 Ply, 100 Count; 1- Markers, 8 counts, Washable, Wide; 1- Colored Pencils, 12 ct. 7 inches; 1- Pencil Case, Heavy-Duty, with zipper; 1- Crayons, 24 Count, Tuck Box, CRAYOLA Brand; 1- Pencils, #2, All Wood, dozen; 1- ELMER’S School Glue, Washable, 4 oz., White; 2- Glue Stick, Dries Clear, .28 oz.; 2- Eraser, Pink, Large; 1- Marker, Dry Erase, Wide Tip, Black; 1- Scissors, 5 1⁄4”, Pointed Tip; 1- Ruler, Plastic, 12”, Inches & Metric, Asst.; 1- Highlighter, Chisel Tip, Yellow 1- Sharpener, Pencil, Barrel, Canister 3- Pen, Medium Pt., Blue 3- Pen, Medium Pt., Red.
- Junior High/High School Kit (Grades 6-12): 1-Backpack; 1- Flash drive; 3- Folders, 2 Pockets, Asst. Colors; 2- Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct., College Rule; 1- Filler Paper, College Rule, 10.5” X 8, 120/pk.; 1- Dictionary, Webster’s, Pocket; 1- Graph Paper. 4 Sq. /In. 10.5” X 8”, 100/ Pl, 3HP; 1- Marker, Dry Erase, Wide Tip Black; 1- Calculator. Science, 10 Digit, w/Cover; 1- Colored Pencils, 12 ct., 7 inch; 1- Pencil Case, Heavy-Duty, with zipper; 1- Protractor, Plastic, Transp., 6”, 180 Deg.; 2- Glue Sticks, Dries Clear, .28 oz.; 2- Eraser, Pink, Large; 1- Pencils, #2, All wood, Dozen; 1- Scissors, 5 1⁄4”, Pointed Tip; 1- Ruler, Plastic, 12”, Inches & Metric Asst.; 1- Sharpener, Pencil, Double Barrel, Canister; 1- Highlighters, Student Size, Yellow 4- Pen, Medium Pt., Black or Blue 3- Pen, Medium Pt., Red.
For more information about Save the Family, visit www.SavetheFamily.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.