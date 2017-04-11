SCC Dance program presents April 28-29 free concert

The Scottsdale Community College Dance Program presents “Kinetic Connections,” a dance concert performed by SCC’s three resident companies on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.
In the tradition of exciting productions, Kinetic Connections will offer works in a variety of dance styles that showcase the artistry and physicality of SCC dancers. This all-ages concert will be an inspirational evening of entertainment, according to a press release.
The performing companies will be:
- Instinct Dancecorps, performing works by faculty member Shauna Meredith, as well as guest choreographers Carley Conder, Joy Davis, Jenny Gerena, Chad Michael Hall and Jessica Rajko;
- SCC Moving Company, performing works by faculty members Karryn Allen and Lisa Thorngren, and guest choreographer Steve Conrad;
- Scottsdale Arizona Jazz Ensemble (S.A.J.E.), performing works by faculty member Jennifer Rhea McKusick and guest choreographer Grace Gallagher.
The SCC Dance program is the largest among all Maricopa Community Colleges, the release stated.
Each year, SCC Dance attends the prestigious collegiate American College Dance Association Conference where it has been selected for the final gala performance 13 times since 2000.
Shows begin at 8 p.m. April 28 and 29. Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts Center is 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
