SCC names former Mesa PD sergeant as safety commander

Arlyn Walz has been named Public Safety Commander at Scottsdale Community College, replacing former Commander Les Strickland, who transferred to the District Public Safety Office.
Mr. Walz joined SCC in 2013 as a Public Safety Officer and served as acting Commander in 2015-16. During his tenure at SCC, Mr. Walz has been a strong advocate for a safe and secure campus and excellent customer service to students, faculty, staff and community members, according to a press release.
Prior to joining SCC, Mr. Walz served for 25 years in the Mesa Police Department, including nearly 17 years as a sergeant.
His assignments included supervising patrol, detectives, undercover street crime and domestic violence units as well as division coordinator of the Central Patrol Division and Bomb Squad team leader and commander.
