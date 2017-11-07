SCC’s annual iron pour event funds student sculpture program

Scottsdale Community College’s Sculpture Department presents its annual “KOJI XIII Fall Iron Pour” Saturday, Nov. 11.
The event runs throughout the day and into the evening, but the pour and accompanying visual spectacle starts at 4 p.m.
It is free and open to the public.
The annual event features SCC students collaborating with sculpture artists from around the country as they pour molten iron ore into their own original sculpture molds. The pour will occur on the north side of the Arts building.
Those wishing to take photos are encouraged to be there at 4 p.m. when the pour begins, according to a press release.
A limited number of scratch blocks will be available for $10. The scratch blocks allow visitors to create and cast their own unique tiles.
Those wishing to purchase and design a scratch block are encouraged to get there early enough to design their block before the pour begins.
Proceeds for this event benefit the SCC Sculpture Program. Cash or checks accepted.
SCC is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. For a campus map, go to: http://bit.ly/1eQk5m0.
