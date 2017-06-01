Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration returns to WestWorld

For the fourth year in a row, Scottsdale is celebrating Fourth of July in a 300,000 square-foot air-conditioned space at WestWorld, featuring a variety of activities for all ages.
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, WestWorld will be delivering a day of fun, including All-Star Stunt Dog Challenges — as seen on “Ellen” and “NatGeo Wild,” — stung master BMX shows, pony rides and more, according to a press release.
WestWorld is at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale.
The event delivers a playground of interactive games, food and family entertainment – all within a cool environment and culminating with a traditional fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m.
Guests can enhance their experience with the VIP ticket, $25 in advance, this year featuring the addition of complimentary popcorn and balloon artist, the press release stated.
VIP admission also includes exclusive access to face painting, cornhole, unlimited amount of hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, salads, apple cobbler a la mode, beverage and watermelon in a VIP area encompassing the south side of the Equidome and South Hall. Also, VIP guests will receive reserved open seating for Bull Riding Competition and fireworks show, as availability allows, the press release stated.
General admission tickets include free activities and live entertainment:
- Fireworks
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Challenge by Stunt Dog Productions
- Extreme BMX shows by Stunt Masters
- Princess & superhero Meet & Greet with Moana, Belle, Spiderman, & Wonder Woman
- Special Olympics “Olympic Village”
- Pony Rides by Carter’s Farm
- Petting Zoo by Carter’s Farm
- Bull Riding Show by Dirty Money Cattle Company
- Mutton Busting by Dirty Money Cattle Company
- Game Trucks
In addition, wristbands are available for purchase for unlimited participation in the rides and games below. Wristbands are $20 for the first wristband and $10 for each additional, $5 for kids five and under. The mega-play zone features:
- 35 ft Black Diamond Slide
- Vertical Rush Obstacle Course Slide
- Wipeout Big Balls Game
- Energy Storm Carnival Ride
- Shockwave Obstacle Course
- Amusement Park Obstacle Course
- Rocking Pirate Ship Carnival Ride
- Kiddie Ferris Wheel (no adults)
- Western Town Play Land (ages 5 & under only)
- Stage Coach Bounce & Slide (ages 5 & under only)
- Caterpillar Mini Obstacle Course (ages 5 & under only)
Visit www.Scottsdale4th.com for tickets and information.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.