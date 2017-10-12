The Scottsdale City Council has authorized an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, and the city of Scottsdale to accept $1,228,000 in Proposition 202 Tribal Gaming funds.
The resolution included authorizing a $1,228,000 budget transfer from the adopted fiscal year 2017-18 grant contingency budget and/or the future grants budget to newly created cost centers to record all grant activity, according to a city staff report.
The resolution was approved on consent at an Oct. 10 city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The IGA in accordance with Prop 202 ensures the distribution of a share of tribal gaming revenues for public benefit. Prop 202, a 17-tribe Indian Self-Reliance Initiative was approved by Arizona voters in 2002 — enabling 12 percent of a portion of the tribe’s annual gaming revenue to be shared with local school districts, state and local governments.
The city and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community funds benefits Scottsdale residents, the staff report noted.
For 14 years, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community approved grants to the city for select programs. This year, the recipients are:
- Arizona Humane Society $50,000
- Arizona Town Hall $15,000
- Audubon Arizona $15,000
- Desert Discovery Center $20,000
- City of Scottsdale $600,000
- Family Promise $8,000
- Hospice of the Valley $100,000
- Ryan House $125,000
- Scottsdale Cultural Council (Scottsdale Arts) $45,000
- Scottsdale Community College $100,000
- Experience Scottsdale $100,000
- Scottsdale Training & Rehabilitation Services (STARS) $50,000.
