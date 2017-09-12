Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club prepares for annual charity gala

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club has announced its 28th annual NiteFlite Gala, to be hosted on Oct. 14, raising money for children.
The 28th annual NiteFlite Gala will raise money for local children’s charities, including the event’s primary charity partner, Playworks. Playworks is a nonprofit that partners with elementary schools to create a place for every child on the playground, according to a press release.
The annual event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 13, with a charity golf tournament featuring a DJ, drinks and food for participants. The golf tournament will be at The McCormick Ranch Golf Club, 7505 E. McCormick Parkway, in Scottsdale.
The NiteFlite Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 E. Camelback Road.
More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the formal gala, the press release stated. Last years event raised nearly $400,000.
Guests can indulge in the glitz and glamour, as well as enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants, and win prizes during the night-long raffle.
Tickets to NiteFlight are $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP tickets. Groups of five can register for the golf tournament while space is available.
Get tickets at 2030nf.org.
