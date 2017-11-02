Scottsdale Active 20-30 raises $400,000 for children’s charities

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club raised over $400,000 at its 28th annual NiteFlite events that took place Oct. 13-14.
The annual NiteFlite festivities raised just over $411,000 for more than a dozen local children’s charities, including the event’s primary charity partner, Playworks.
“We are extremely excited about the success from this year’s NiteFlite and the opportunity it provides us with to continue to serve Valley kids,” Playworks development director Suzanne Percy said in a prepared statement.
Playworks is a nonprofit that partners with elementary schools to create a place for every kid on the playground—a place where every kid belongs.
The weekend welcomed the return of the wildly popular NiteFlite Golf Tournament at McCormick Ranch Golf Cub on Oct. 13, offering participants a day of golf, food, drink and the opportunity to win prizes, according to a press release.
More than 1,500 people attended the formal gala at the W Scottsdale Hotel on Oct. 14, to enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants and win prizes during the night-long raffle.
“The support we received from the community for this year’s NiteFlite is overwhelming, it’s great to see so many people come together to support such a great cause,” NiteFlite Chairman Skyler Irvine said in a prepared statement.
The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club is now gearing up for its next big fundraiser.
Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children will take place at Scottsdale Stadium on Friday, April 13 with a full day Olympiad. The event is a contest involving residential real estate agents and commercial brokers in a fundraiser that culminates with a full day of head-to-head games between teams, the press release stated.
The money raised will go to help charity partners, The Care Fund and Boys Hope Girls Hope.
The Care Fund’s mission is to financially and resourcefully support Arizona families who endured financial hardship while experiencing extended illness or injury to their children. Boys Hope Girls Hope is a non-profit that provides scholarship to underprivileged kids in both community-based and residency-based programs, ensuring a good start towards a college education.
To learn more visit scottsdale2030.org.
