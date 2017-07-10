Scottsdale ad agency lifts spirits of children in foster care

Fingerpaint, a full-service marketing agency in Scottsdale, closed its office doors on Friday, June 30, to create something special for local children in foster care.
During the agency’s first-ever company-wide Philanthropy Day, Fingerpaint employees came together to decorate and fill duffel bags, called “Sweet Cases,” to help lift the spirits of children in the foster care system, who often have nothing but a trash bag to carry their belongings, according to a press release.
The bags were then donated to Aid to Adoption of Special Kids — also known as AASK — Arizona’s largest foster care and adoption agency with the sole focus of finding relationships for children in foster care.
“On behalf of the children we serve, we are so grateful for these much-needed items,” AASK Development Director Julie Turko said in the press release. “Children come into foster care through no fault of their own and often have little that belongs to them. Gifts like these help children feel valued and comforted during a difficult time.”
The effort began through Fingerpaint’s partnership with Together We Rise, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the way youth navigate through the foster care system in America.
Fingerpaint employees launched a fundraising and awareness campaign on April 3, and in just 45 days, they raised nearly $10,000 to purchase the “Sweet Cases” and other items for foster kids in need, the press release stated.
Fingerpaint employees simultaneously gathered at each of the company’s offices across the United States to decorate the suitcases and distribute them to local foster agencies near each of their offices.
“When we learned from Together We Rise that nearly 1,200 kids enter the American foster care system every day, and most travel with nothing but a trash bag to carry their belongings, we were shocked,” said Bo Goliber, who oversees philanthropy for Fingerpaint, in the press release. “We knew we wanted to do a philanthropy day, and this cause really resonated with our staff.”
Fingerpaint is no stranger to philanthropy. Since its inception, the company has dedicated time, talent, and financial resources to build sustainable partnerships by delving into the interests of its staff and clients, the press release stated.
Instead of just taking on one-off projects or choosing the most obvious causes, Fingerpaint has Mr. Goliber, a full-time philanthropy liaison, who keeps employees engaged and connected to their surrounding communities. Philanthropy is an integral part of the company culture and a huge draw for eager and passionate new hires.
“It’s been an amazing team effort,” said Fingerpaint Founder Ed Mitzen, in the press release. “We’re hoping it makes an impact in these kids’ lives and within the organizations that work to help them. We’ve been so fortunate as company—it’s rewarding to see how passionate the staff is about sharing that with others.”
