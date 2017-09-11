Scottsdale agrees to build left-turn lanes on Carefree Highway

The city of Scottsdale and Maricopa County have entered into an intergovernmental agreement to, among other things, construct left-turn lanes on Carefree Highway at Mountainside Drive and Arroyo Road.
The IGA will also allow the city to annex the 40-foot east half of 56th Street from Olesen Road to Seven Palms Drive and the 55-foot north half of Carefree Highway from 56th Street to 60th Street, which are both apart of the county right-of-way.
Scottsdale City Council approved a budget transfer of $620,000 from the General Fund contingency fund and $120,000 from the intersection mobility enhancements capital project, according to an Aug. 29 staff report.
The design and administration costs of the left-turn lane improvements are estimated to be $168,351 meanwhile the estimated cost of construction is $451,649 bringing the total cost of the project to $620,000.
Maricopa County is funding $500,000 while Scottsdale will fund the remainder through Transportation Sales Tax remits, the staff report states.
Sometime in 2016 the Town of Carefree approached city officials seeking the construction of eastbound left-turn lanes on Carefree Highway at Mountainside Drive and Arroyo Road to better serve subdivisions nearby, the report states.
The city of Scottsdale declined the request; however, Maricopa County agreed to fund the project given the city of Scottsdale would administer the contract, the report states.
In addition, the staff report states, Maricopa County also requested the city annex to portions of land adjacent to the pending project.
Scottsdale City Council approved the IGA on consent at its Aug. 29 regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
