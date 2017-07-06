Scottsdale Airport redevelopment project breaks ground July 12

The Scottsdale Airport will be hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday, July 12, to mark the official launch of the terminal area redevelopment project.
The project will upgrade and enhance the area with some of the largest hangers at the airport, and maximize the use of the parcel’s building footprint, according to a press release. Airport officials hope to offer a new “place” in Scottsdale, where residents and visitors can experience the airport for more than just travel, the press release states.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the terminal building, 15000 N. Airport Drive.
Located on the west side of the airport, the new Aviation Business Center will include a public plaza, restaurant, event venue, airport administration offices, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office, as well as other top offices and two executive hangars.
Other roadway, parking and aesthetic improvements are also included in the redevelopment, the press release states.
All businesses in and around the airport will remain open during construction. The airport administration offices will relocate to the Operations Center, located just north of this site at 15255 N. Airport Drive, during the interim.
The most recent update to the Airport’s Master Plan, completed by Coffman Associates, cited the need for more executive hangar space to accommodate growth in aviation activity. This was the point of departure for this project. Douglas Davies, partner of D.M.D Real Estate Group, partnered with the city to validate the need for more hangar space, the press release stated.
“Our market analysis showed the timing was ideal for this type of project,” Mr. Davies said in the press release.
The $27 million price tag will be financed through city-issued bonds, the press release stated. Revenue from the lease agreements and ancillary business permit fees will cover the debt payments over the next 20 years.
“Scottsdale Airport’s property is too valuable not to utilize it efficiently and wisely,” said Gary P. Mascaro, aviation director, in the press release. “The demand for more hangar space continues to grow. When key partnerships were formed, the project was no longer a ‘pie in the sky’”.
Those partnerships are with Gemini Air Group, Inc., Volanti (formerly Zulu Caffé) and D.M.D Real Estate Group.
When completed, the Aviation Business Center will embrace its location offering views of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Mountains and aircraft. The new restaurant, Volanti, will be located on the second floor with an expanded menu and hours, and it will manage the event venue.
The hangars at 30,000 square feet each will offer direct runway access, 28-foot doors and a private fuel facility onsite. Gemini Air Group, Inc., an aircraft charter and maintenance company, will lease and operate the hangar facilities. The hangars are slated for completion in spring 2018.
As part of this project, the city will build a veterans memorial shade plaza. A Pre-World War II Stearman plane, similar to those that flew during Scottsdale Airport’s origins as a WWII flight training facility, will be the centerpiece.
“DWL Architects is proud to be part of such a transformational project in the city of Scottsdale,” says Michael C. Braun, executive vice president, in the press release. “As a long-term partner to the city, we are looking forward to creating a more welcoming destination for airport users, as well as residents and visitors.”
Mead & Hunt is the engineering firm. JE Dunn is under contract to construct the building.
The design supports sustainability and the city will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.
Scottsdale Airport had about 164,000 operations (landings and departures) in 2016 and is one of the nation’s premier corporate jet facilities. Aviation activity at the airport and in the airpark created $536 million total economic benefits for the region in fiscal year 2014-15.
For more information on the construction project, event or Scottsdale Airport visit www.scottsdaleairport.com or call 480-312-8482.
