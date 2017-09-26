Scottsdale Airport to rehabilitate parking apron for aircraft

The Scottsdale Airport transient apron reconstruction project has been approved by the city of Scottsdale.
Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, Sept. 19 unanimously approved a work contract with Nesbitt Construction Co. for the amount of $1,157,177.70 for the reconstruction of the airport transient parking apron.
Scottsdale Airport officials says the rehabilitation of the apron pavement — typically where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, or boarded — is at the end of its useful life.
“The pavement was originally constructed in the mid 1990s,” said Scottsdale Airport Operations Manger Chris Read in a Sept. 19 staff report to Scottsdale City Council.
“The Federal Aviation Administration typically expects airport pavement to last up to 20 years. It is important to replace airport pavement when it starts to show signs of failure or when the pavement material starts to break away from the surface.”
Loose material can cause damage to jet engines if digested, according to Mr. Read.
“The scope of the project will include the removal of all existing layers of asphalt and sub-grade material and then replacing it in its entirety,” he said.
Records show the project went to a formal bid process with bids coming in from:
- Nesbitt Contracting — $1,157,177.70.
- Combs Construction — $1,251,800.50.
- J Banicki Construction — $1,302,714.50.
- Rummel Construction — $1,407,889.35.
City officials say construction will begin in mid October and will be finished in about 70 days from the construction start date. Local residents were notified of the project, Mr. Read says.
“No negative comments were received and the Commission unanimously approved a motion to recommend the city council authorize the construction award to the lowest responsive bidder,” he pointed out.
The project will be paid for by a 91.06 percent — $1,053,671.37 — grant from the Federal Aviation Administration and a 4.47 percent — $51,723.16 — grant from the Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics division while the remaining balance of $51,723.16 will be paid for with the aviation enterprise fund.
