Scottsdale animal hospital partners with Pets of the Homeless

The Pinnacle Peak Animal Hospital has been identified as the national nonprofit, Pets of the Homeless as a donation site, according to a press release.
Donations of pet food and supplies can be taken to 23425 N. Scottsdale Road, A-11, which will then be delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment. The program is an ongoing national effort to regularly supply donated pet food to local people who cannot afford to properly provide for their pets, the release states.
Approximately 80 percent of people who experience homelessness are homeless for a short period of time and usually need help finding housing or a rent subsidy. But unfortunately, for those with pets it becomes more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head. Surprisingly, most choose to stay on the streets with their pets for longer periods of time. It is estimated that one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet. Pets of the homeless do not choose their guardians. A difference can be made to aid these pets.
More than 15,531 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Pets of the Homeless, and 442 tons of pet food collected and distributed, the release states. There are more than 444 donation sites nationwide.
Pets of the Homeless has provided over $484,000 in veterinary care to pets of the homeless.
For more information, call 480-585-7511. To contact Pets of the Homeless: 775-841-7463.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.