Scottsdale appoints Associate City Judge Jim Blake to new term

Scottsdale City Council has unanimously approved the reappointment of Associate City Judge Jim Blake to a four-year term that will begin Thursday, Sept. 7 at Scottsdale City Court, 3700 N. 75th St.
The unanimous vote, which was approved on consent, occurred Wednesday, July 5 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Scottsdale City Council shall appoint city, associate and pro tempore judges as they deem necessary, according to Section 9-2 of Scottsdale city code. In April 2013, Scottsdale City Council amended its own rules to allow for four-year appointments of city court judges.
Judge Blake was originally appointed as an associate city judge in September 2001 and will conclude his sixth consecutive term in September, a city staff report states.
The Scottsdale Judicial Appointments Advisory Board completed a review of Judge Blake’s application for reappointment and subsequently provided a unanimous recommendation to reappoint Judge Blake to his post at City Court.
“During the interview,the JAAb noted Judge Blake was widely praised for his superior legal knowledge, fairness and integrity,” said Scottsdale Director of Human Resources Donna Brown in a July 6 report to city council.
“In response to being informed by board members that, while improved over the last reappointment in 2013, judicial temperament arose as an area that Judge Blake should continue to improve upon, and it was noted that both the defense and prosecution stated that his rulings were fair and that he took the time to explain his rulings.”
Members of the judicial advisory board say Judge Blake explained how he has shown more compassion in the courtroom, according to Ms. Brown’s report.
“As Judge Blake spoke about with the JAAB members, his compassion for self-represented defendants appearing in front of him was noted, and JAAB members who interviewed Judge Blake four years ago noted the improvement in his demeanor,” she said. “No other judicial conduct concerns or issues were identified or discussed by the JAAB during the meeting. Judge Blake’s survey scores and public comments were very complimentary of his legal knowledge and ability and were noted as vital to the city of Scottsdale’s judiciary.”
The seven-member judicial advisory board — with members appointed by Scottsdale City Council — consists of judges, attorney and Scottsdale residents including Judge Bruce Cohen; Judge Bradley Astrowsky; Attorney Donald Alvarez; Attorney James Padish; and Sandy Schenkat, Stanley Morganstern and Brian Adamovich.
