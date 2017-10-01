Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce selects 12 Sterling Awards finalists

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced 12 finalists for the 2017 32nd Annual Sterling Awards.
The Sterling Award, originating in 1985, recognizes local companies that demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship, according to a press release, noting the prestige of the business awards in the Valley.
As one of the Chamber’s oldest signature events, the program celebrates the people and companies making the community one of the most livable cities in the nation, the release detailed.
“There is nothing like the Sterling Awards, both in stature and event presentation. Companies are always honored to be finalists, but all applicants benefit so much from the Sterling process. The event itself is extremely entertaining and unparalleled in the Valley.” said Steve Helm, chamber board chair, in a prepared statement.
Honorees will be announced at a gala luncheon on Friday, Nov. 17, at the Embassy Suites Resort in Scottsdale, presented by Nationwide, the release noted. Other sponsors are COX Business and Prestige Cleaners.
More than 25 volunteers, most of whom are past Sterling honorees, participated as judges in the juried competition. The four Sterling categories were divided among Big Business, Small Business, Micro Business and Non-Profit. A video of each finalist will be shown at the luncheon before announcing the honorees, the release said.
“It is our honor to produce the Sterling Awards each year. The business leaders and companies who participate and the many volunteers, whose unwavering dedication to the process determines the finalists and honorees, are truly leading the way and are to be applauded for their commitment to corporate and community stewardship,” said Cheri’ Valentino, chamber vice president, in a prepared statement. “These organizations walk the walk and talk the talk and we will honor their legacy…”
Twelve selected finalists:
Micro Business (1-10 Employees) – Sponsored by Prestige Cleaners – Recognizes an emerging business exhibiting success through innovation, creativity and collaboration
• 10 to 1 Public Relations in Scottsdale; 480-789-0743 or 10to1pr.com – The company helps clients establish and protect their positive image and reputation with goals, strategies on achieving success.
• The Dhaba in Tempe; 480-557-8800; the-dhaba.com – The Dhaba/India Plaza opposes oppression and discrimination against gender, race, color and religion.
• Training Standards International Inc. in Phoenix; 480-948-4711; tsiexperience.com – The company changes the way adults think about the corporate environment and their place in it by helping employers team up with employees using passion for mutual success.
Small Business (11-99 employees) – Sponsored by Cox Media – Recognizes a small company demonstrating innovation, quality, professionalism and commitment to community.
• 4C Medical Group in Scottsdale; 480-455-3000; 4cmedicalgroup.com – The mission is to improve the health and quality of life for patients, physicians and employees through compassion, competence, communication and camaraderie.
• Bolste in Scottsdale; 844-426-5783; bolste.com – Bolste unites people across the business world, transforming workplace interaction for successful outcomes with internal colleagues and external stakeholders such as partners, consultants and customers.
• National PEO in Scottsdale; 480-429-8098; nationalpeo.com – National PEO uses labor law compliance to maintain a safe and healthy work environment for employees, giving fair, equal and consistent treatment to workers for a healthy culture through effective approach to managing human resource functions.
Big Business (100+ Employees) – Recognizes a large company making an impact on the lives of its employees and the economic fabric of the community.
• Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale; 480-585-4848; fairmont.com/Scottsdale – The mission creates meaningful experiences for the community of travelers and nomads worldwide – turning moments into memories.
• Scottsdale Village Square in Scottsdale; 480-946-6571; svsaz.com – Enrich the quality of life for those served, through compassion, dependability, respect and trust, while meeting medical and daily living needs for assistance.
• The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale; 480-624-1200; kierlandresort.com – The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa is all about living well, being well and traveling well. Focusing on the Six Pillars of Well-being, The Westin Kierland Resort promotes wellness knowing that it allows guests and associates to feel more in control, part of a team, happier and special to excel in business.
Non-Profit – Sponsored by APS – Recognizes a charitable organization contributing to the social, cultural, educational well-being of its constituents.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale in Scottsdale; 480-344-5520; bgcs.org – BGCS is said to work hard to identify the needs that are unique to club members to become the best versions of themselves with a goal of becoming the “go-to youth organization” in the country.
• Family Promise of Greater Phoenix in Scottsdale; 480-659-5279; familypromiseaz.org – The Family Promise-Greater Phoenix mission provides emergency shelter and social services for families to move from homelessness to employment with permanent housing and self-sufficiency.
• Playworks Education Energized in Phoenix; 408-677-1673; playworks.org – A nonprofit incorporating children’s innate love of play to instill social and emotional learning skills by creating safe, inclusive spaces and promoting healthy behaviors so students become leaders and productive community members.
The fee for corporate sponsor tables are $1,500 and corporate sponsor half-tables are $800. Individual tickets cost $95. Reserved tickets can be purchased online at scottsdalechamber.com or call 480-355-2708.
