Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce seeks Sterling Award nominations

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 32nd Annual Sterling Awards held Friday, Nov. 17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 5001 N. Scottsdale Road.
Deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 25 with nominations being accepted at the website: scottsdalechamber.com/sterling-awards-2017
Chamber officials say anyone may nominate a business but the company must be a current member in good standing with the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce. Businesses may self-nominate.
As one of the Chamber’s oldest signature events, the Sterling Awards embody the spirit of the chamber organization by celebrating the people and companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship, according to press release.
Over the years the Sterling Awards has honored the community’s outstanding corporate neighbors and brightest rising stars. Celebrating its 32nd year, the Sterling Awards honor businesses in four categories:
Micro Business (1-5 Employees)
The Sterling Award for Micro Business recognizes an entrepreneurship or emerging business exhibiting success through innovation, creativity and collaboration.
Small Business (6-99 employees)
The Sterling Award for Small Business recognizes a company that demonstrates success through product or service innovation, quality and professionalism, and has made contributions to community-orientated projects.
Big Business (100+ Employees)
The Sterling Award for Big Business recognizes significant contributions to quality of life and the economic fabric of the community.
Nonprofit
The Sterling Award for a Non-Profit Organization recognizes the social, cultural, educational and economic impact of an organization on its constituents and/or the broader community.
Four teams of judges each conduct an initial review of all applications and narrow the field to three finalists in each category. Once the finalists are identified, the judging teams visit those companies to conduct a personal interview and get a behind-the-scenes look at their operations.
Next, each judge independently casts a set of points for the finalists based on their embodiment of the award criteria. The points are tallied and the results remain secret until revealed at the Sterling Awards Luncheon event.
One of the highlights of the Sterling Awards Celebration is the highly anticipated video presentation of each of the 12 finalists.
