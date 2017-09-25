Scottsdale arts events earn prestigious international awards

Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Arts Festival have won a combined total of 10 awards for excellence in event creation and execution from the International Festivals & Events Association.
The awards were presented in Tucson earlier this month during the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, part of the 62nd Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat. The professional competition draws entries from among the world’s top festivals and events, according to a press release.
“Scottsdale Public Art is delighted that IFEA has recognized the strength and quality of Canal Convergence 2017 with seven Pinnacle awards,” Director of Public Art at Scottsdale Arts, Kim Curry-Evans said in a prepared statement. “The distinction of multiple awards is an honor that we take very seriously.”
Jamie Prins, associate director of patron experience and Scottsdale Arts Festival manager, echoed Curry-Evans’ sentiments, adding to the statement, “The Scottsdale Arts Festival is honored to be recognized by the International Festivals & Events Association for our efforts with our volunteer program.
“The prestige of this award elevates our event in the eyes of our international and national colleagues. Scottsdale Arts and the Scottsdale Arts Festival would not be able to put on many of our various programs and events without the support of our great volunteers. We are grateful for their support and the recognition the program has now received.”
Here is a list of the awards:
Canal Convergence 2017
- Gold – Best Single Magazine Display Ad
- Silver – Best Event Program
- Silver – Best Misc. On-Site Décor (Canal Convergence Magnum Benches)
- Silver – Best Event Within an Existing Festival (Night Light Bike Ride)
- Bronze – Best Video Promotion (The Making of Canal Convergence 2017)
- Bronze – Best Misc. Printed Materials (Single Page)
- Bronze – Best Sponsor Partner (SRP)
Scottsdale Arts Festival 2017:
- Gold – Best Volunteer Program
- Silver – Best Newspaper Insert/Supplement
- Bronze – Best Event Program
Awards were given in 71 categories and recognize outstanding accomplishments and top- quality creative, promotional, operational and community outreach programs and materials produced by festivals and events around the world.
Winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the 500 Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana; the Des Moines Arts Festival, Des Moines, Iowa; Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey; the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan; the Philadelphia Flower Show, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; the Fiesta Bowl, Scottsdale, Arizona; the Sausalito Art Festival, Sausalito, California; and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in Mount Vernon, Washington.
International contenders included the Singapore Garden Festival in Singapore; Celebrations Ottawa in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada; RedFilo Events, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Destination NSW, Sydney, Australia; The Third China International Circus Festival, Guangzhou, China; Feria Estatal de Leon, Leon, Mexico; Ludwig Van Beethoven Easter Festival, Krakow, Poland; Cuckoo Events, Dublin, Ireland; Rotterdam Festivals, Rotterdam, Netherlands; Festival Lent, Maribor, Slovenia; and the Ansan Street Arts Festival, Ansan, South Korea.
