Scottsdale Arts host family-friendly shows this fall

The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has announced three family-friendly shows this fall.
Included in the lineup, is the first-ever Center performances by The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People’s Republic of China, and the Grammy Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, as well as a poignant tale of self-acceptance in Lightwire Theater Presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey.
The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People’s Republic of China Presents China Soul
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St.
- Tickets: $49 / $39 / $29
Established in 1957, The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin is one of the best acrobatic troupes in China, with more than 100 acrobatic, magical and martial arts performers. Known for its novelty and superior technique, the company has thrilled audiences around the world with its daring showcases of gymnastics, kung fu, trick cycling, juggling, tumbling, balance and more.
Lightwire Theater Presents Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey
- 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St.
- Tickets: $29 (M$21) / $19 / $9 (children 12 and under)
An inspiring experience that will delight audiences of all ages, Lightwire’s Moon Mouse is a cosmic adventure about celebrating differences. Marvin the Mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the “cool” rats, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. As respite from the continuous badgering, Marvin retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. He longs to have adventures and to be the hero. Join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite peril and views awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and experience the glory and acceptance he craves?
A combination of art, theater and technology, Lightwire Theater is internationally recognized for its signature brand of electroluminescent artistry, poignant storytelling and creative music scores. Each Lightwire production is a marvel of innovation, using custom costumes made of glowing neon wire controlled by the performer in complete darkness.
The musical score includes a wide variety of styles, from pop to classical, as well as original compositions, with the goal of engaging every age group musically.
The Okee Dokee Brothers
- 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
- Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St.
- Tickets: $19 (M $11) / $9
The Grammy Award-winning duo of Justin Lansing and Joe Mailander records and performs family music aimed at inspiring children and their parents to get outside and experience nature. They have been exploring the outdoors together since they were kids. Now, as the Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put their passion for the outdoors at the heart of their musical collaborations. They believe this can motivate kids to gain a greater respect for the natural world, their communities and themselves.
The two-time Parents’ Choice Award winners have garnered praise from such media outlets as NPR’s All Things Considered, and have been called “two of family music’s best songwriters,” according to a press release. The Okee Dokee Brothers make room for kids to dance, for parents to share stories and for everyone to gain respect for nature, each other and the world we live in.
Special guest Carlos Medina, a singer and accordion player from New Mexico who is known for mixing mariachi and Norteño music, will join the brothers on stage.
For more information visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org
