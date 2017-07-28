Scottsdale Arts names new directors for public art, finance

Scottsdale Arts has hired two new directors with previous ties to the organization to lead its departments of public art and finance/administration.
Kim Curry-Evans, currently public art director for the Office of Raleigh Arts in North Carolina, will start her new job on Sept. 11, taking over for Donna Isaac, who retired in June and will serve as a part-time employee to Scottsdale Arts through August.
Ms. Curry-Evans will lead a department responsible for more than 70 permanent and temporary commissioned public artworks throughout the city, and the hugely popular Canal Convergence on the Scottsdale Waterfront that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. Scottsdale’s public art program and projects have won local, regional and national awards, according to a press release.
Scott McDaniel, controller for the Phoenix Art Museum, will begin work on Aug. 14. He succeeds Mallard Owen, who decided to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures.
In her job in Raleigh, Ms. Curry-Evans is responsible for the city’s public art program, as well as the administration and care of its 600-plus-piece municipal art collection and oversight of the city’s exhibition programs.
She also was founding director of a nonprofit arts space in Sacramento, Calif., where she was active in the city’s public art program and served on the board of the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission.
She worked for 12 years for the Scottsdale Cultural Council, now known as Scottsdale Arts, starting as registrar and moving to collections manager and then associate curator of collections for both the public art program and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. She has a bachelor’s degree in art history from Arizona State University.
Mr. McDaniel, a CPA, directs the accounting staff at the Phoenix Art Museum, which has a $12 million annual budget and a $24 million endowment. In his new position as director of finance and administration at Scottsdale Arts, Mr. McDaniel will be the organization’s leader in finance, information technology, operations and human resources.
He also will have responsibility for implementing a comprehensive financial plan, overseeing assigned departments and driving fiscal oversight of the organization, the press release stated.
Before becoming controller at the Phoenix Art Museum, Mr. McDaniel was chief financial officer for Capital Academic, LLC, for which he managed financial operations of 26 Tutor Time franchisees with $40 million in annual sales.
For the then-Scottsdale Cultural Council, Mr. McDaniel, who has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from ASU, managed the nonprofit’s accounting staff for four years.
“We are very fortunate to announce that two former members of the Scottsdale Arts team are returning to our organization to assume leadership roles,” said Scottsdale Arts President and CEO Neale Perl, in the press release.
“While I understand from longtime staff and board members that Kim and Scott were exemplary team members during their first tenure with our organization, they have since gone on to distinguish themselves in their chosen fields of expertise. Kim and Scott bring with them a clear understanding and passion for the arts in Scottsdale, as well as decades of experience. They believe in our values and will contribute greatly to our culture of collaboration, both internally between divisions and externally in the community.”
For her part, Ms. Curry-Evans said she is excited to return to Scottsdale Arts.
“I am honored for this opportunity to come full circle, this time leading Scottsdale’s public art program,” she said in the press release. “I look forward to working with Neale, senior management, board members and the public art program staff to see how we can continue to provide exciting arts opportunities that are enjoyed by everyone.”
Mr. McDaniel, too, is looking forward to a homecoming.
“It’s a rare privilege to be able to continue my career in a field as enjoyable and fulfilling as arts presentation with such a great organization,” Mr. McDaniel said in the press release. “Scottsdale is my home and I am thrilled to be returning to Scottsdale Arts to join Neale, the board of trustees and the entire staff at such an exciting time.
