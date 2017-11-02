Scottsdale Aviation Department adds two new team members

The Scottsdale Aviation Department has welcomed two new members to their team: Michael McKelvey and Aaron Hazen.
Mr. McKelvey has an extensive airport operations background, which includes his recent work experience at San Jose International Airport as an operations specialist. He has an aviation degree in business administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University — Prescott, according to a press release.
“The most important and favorite thing about my life is my wife and one-year-old son,” Mr. McKelvey said in a prepared statement. “Family is the most important thing in my life and I’m thrilled to be living in Arizona again so my son can grow up around his grandparents. I’m honored to work for the city of Scottsdale and am ready to help our tenants in any way I can.”
Mr. Hazen is a new addition to the aviation staff, but has previously held another position on the airfield for the past four years.
He enlisted in the military after Sept. 11, 2001, and served in the United States Air Force for nine years as an aerospace ground support equipment mechanic, the press release stated. He has traveled around the world serving his country and says it was a great honor. Mr. Hazen describes his family — his wife Kristen and two children — as everything to him.
Mr. Hazen says he is interested in motorcycles, off-road excursions, fly fishing and being outdoors, and is very happy to be a part of Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.