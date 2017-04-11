Scottsdale-based tech company earns elite IT industry ranking

vCORE Technology Partners, a Scottsdale-based provider of IT solutions, has been named to CRN’s 2017 Tech Elite 250 list, honoring an exclusive group of companies.
vCORE’s uniquely personal, proactive approach has helped the company achieve and sustain rapid growth since its launch in 2010, and recognition among the Tech Elite 250 marks another milestone in its emergence as a preeminent source for IT solutions and services, according to a press release.
“It is gratifying to see vCORE achieve this type of recognition because it means the constant effort of our team to stay in front of rapidly-evolving technology is being noticed,” vCORE CEO Steve Leavitt said in the press release.
vCORE maintains its corporate headquarters and 24/7 Network Operations Center in Scottsdale, where the company employs about two dozen people.
Across offices in six states and Canada, vCORE has about 65 employees and more than 100 clients, including multi-billion dollar media companies, major health-care providers, technology giants, data centers and others.
vCORE’s proven team of technology experts call upon an exceptional depth of knowledge in modern IT infrastructure – including public and private cloud, security and managed services – to optimize clients’ IT operations with maximum speed, agility and flexibility.
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, selects Tech Elite 250 honorees from a pool of online applicants based on an evaluation of the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel.
The selection panel includes The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors, the release stated.
Elite vendor certifications enable solution providers to deliver premium technology products, services and customer support. vCORE further boosts value to its clients with in-depth network assessments and analyses, expertise in critical fields such as security and cloud and an “always on” mentality.
“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company, in the press release.
“They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise.”
vCORE has also appeared on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 and Solution Provider 500 lists, including a No. 1 ranking for growth in 2016 for solution providers with more than $50 million in revenue. The company ranked No. 620 on Inc Magazine’s Inc 5000 list in 2016, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.