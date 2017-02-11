Scottsdale bike ride aims for a world free of MS

An estimated 350 cyclists are expected to raise more than $305,000 to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever at the 31st annual Bike MS: Arizona ride taking place March 25-26 from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
The route will take cyclists on a scenic journey through the Sonoran desert and urban areas of Scottsdale and Phoenix.
Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, is an important fundraising cycling series in the U.S. for anyone seeking a personal challenge and a world free of multiple sclerosis.
All participants have access to bike mechanics, support vehicles, rest stops every 10-12 miles, a finish line celebration and much more.
Attracting nearly 100,000 participants nationwide each year with more than 85 Bike MS rides taking place across the country, anyone anywhere can accept the challenge and fuel progress to help create a world free of MS.
The largest fundraising cycling series in the country, Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical research and life-changing services to help people with MS live their best lives.
People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.
Bike MS is sponsored nationally by Premier National Sponsors Primal and Bicycling Magazine, as well as Kenda Tires and Showers Pass.
The ride begins 7 a.m. at McDowell Mountain Regional Park, 16300 McDowell Mountain Park Drive, Fountain Hills.
Visit bikeMSarizona.org, call 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org
Proceeds raised will support MS research, and life-changing services for people living with MS so they can live their best lives.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.