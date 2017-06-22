Scottsdale boy named state winner in young scientist challenge

Basis Scottsdale sixth grade student, Arjun Gupta, has been named the state merit winner in the 10th annual Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge for middle-school aged children.
Mr. Gupta was chosen as one of only 35 state merit winners nationwide for developing an innovative solution to an everyday problem that could ultimately improve and reshape human life.
Each January, students nationwide are asked to create a short video describing a new innovation or solution that could solve an everyday problem and improve the lives of many, according to a press release.
Mr. Gupta rose to the top of the competition out of hundreds of submissions due to his science acumen, innovative thinking and exceptional communication skills demonstrated in his entry video.
The budding young scientist has been recognized for his project investing the molecular interaction of Alzheimer’s, Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.
The young student found how the three medical conditions are related and created an App which predicts the risk of having these diseases. He will receive special recognition on the challenge website, www.youngscientistlab.com/challenge, and a technology prize pack.
Ten overall national finalists have also been selected to advance to the next round, and will participate in a fall competition at the 3M innovation Center in October. 3M is known worldwide for its innovate culture and brands like Post-in Notes, and Scotch Magic tape, the press release stated.
Basis Scottsdale is in Scottsdale at 10400 N. 128th St.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.