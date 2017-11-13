Scottsdale chamber launches Rising Young Professionals program Nov. 14

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce is launching its Scottsdale Rising Young Professionals program to attract future industry leaders to the greater Scottsdale area.
A kickoff event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at The Saguaro Scottsdale, 4000 N. Drinkwater Blvd. The event is free to chamber members and $20 for non-members.
The new monthly program targets professionals, ages 23-39, according to a press release. Programming will include speakers, business tours, philanthropic volunteer opportunities, mentorship and social networking, the release noted.
“The Scottsdale Rising Young Professionals program was created to bring forward developing young professionals and connect them to established leaders of the Scottsdale community,” said Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hiegel in a prepared statement.
Cheri’ Valentino, chamber vice president, echoed a similar sentiment.
“We believe this program will elevate both young professionals and the greater Scottsdale community as we foster the drive and loyalty of this talented group,” she said in the release.
The program is chaired by Ryan Smeets, who is vice president of business development at BIG YAM, the Parsons Agency, a Scottsdale-based advertising agency. Isabella Yani, manager of partner sales for Cisco Systems, is the committee’s vice chair.
A leadership committee of 11 young professionals will assist the Scottsdale Area chamber with the planning and direction for this new group.
“The landscape of numerous industries is changing and there are significantly more opportunities for young visionaries than ever before,” said Mr. Smeets in a prepared statement.
“This program will help this group gain access to the mentoring and resources they need to take advantage of those opportunities in terms of both access to companies as well as the resources provided through the City of Scottsdale.”
