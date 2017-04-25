Scottsdale Charros host 31st annual students, educators award banquet

The Scottsdale Charros will honor the 2017 Scottsdale Unified School District Outstanding Students and Educators, Scottsdale Community College Educator of the Year, and The Charro Foundation scholarship and fellowship recipients this week.
Honorees will be celebrated during the Scottsdale Charros 31st annual Outstanding Students and Educators Awards Banquet on Friday, April 28.
The awards banquet will be held at the new Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Dr., in Paradise Valley.
The event’s keynote speaker is Marshall Trimble, Arizona’s official state historian, according to a press release. Also speaking during the event are Dr. Denise Birdwell, SUSD Superintendent and Grand Canyon University students.
“The education process can, at times, be tedious, overwhelming and challenging. The very dynamic of the journey can present hurdles that seem too high and unattainable,” said Charros Education Chair Rick Carpinelli, in the press release.
“The entire populous of SUSD proves daily, weekly and annually that with set goals, focused efforts and teamwork all hurdles are manageable. It is always a pleasure to celebrate the greatness of SUSD.”
During the awards banquet, the following outstanding educators and students will be honored.
Elementary Outstanding Educators:
Kerry Jameson, Anasazi; Carrie Robinson, Cherokee; Colleen Taylor, Cochise; Melinda Chapman, Desert Canyon; Kathleen Repp, Hohokam; Livia Rice, Hopi; Casey Nosky, Kiva; Brian Vogan, Laguna; Amy Altieri, Navajo; Alex Poole, Pima; Inma Gabriele, Pueblo; Danette Imafidon, Redfield; Kathryn Holmes, Sequoya; Sharon Nelson, Tavan; Victoria Acton, Yavapai; Jennifer Rhodes, Arcadia; Patrick McGinty, Arcadia; Heather Glover, Cheyenne; Karen Wevursky, Cheyenne; Nanette Hubbell, Copper Ridge; Jill Gerding, Copper Ridge; Lisa Achtzehn, Tonalea; Emma Miranda, Tonalea
Middle School Outstanding Educators:
Maureen Brown, Cocopah; Angela Bogsinske, Desert Canyon; Kevin Mauser, Ingleside; Gayle Myzwinski, Mohave; Ashley Bahling, Mountainside
High School Outstanding Educators:
Richard Maxwell, Arcadia; Lori Jordan, Chaparral; Schultz Bennett, Coronado; Tyler Knox, Desert Mountain; Caryn Bird, Saguaro
Outstanding High School Students:
Camryn Lizik, Arcadia; Keaton McDonald, Arcadia; Bailey Kroop, Chaparral; Levi Schulman, Chaparral; Marisela Arias, Coronado; Christopher Ramirez, Coronado; Kristen Matta, Desert Mountain; Wesley Jung, Desert Mountain; Virenzyth Fedora, Saguaro; Simon Ortiz, Saguaro
Arthur W. DeCabooter Educator of the Year:
Beth Viquesney, Scottsdale Community College
Scottsdale Community College Scholarship:
Paloma Miranda, Arcadia High School
The Charro Foundation Education Scholarship:
Aimee Yates, Hohokam Traditional School
Future Teacher Scholarship:
Alexandra Mooney, Coronado High School
Ms. Mooney, Coronado High School senior and future teacher scholarship recipient, will receive a $5,000 renewable scholarship that will pay for her education degree at Arizona State University, the press release stated.
“I’ve just felt 100 pounds lighter just knowing that now, I can start preparing for my classes and getting excited about college without money being a distractor,” said Ms. Mooney in the press release.
For more information about the Outstanding Students and Educators Awards Banquet, visit www.charrofoundation.org or call 480-990-2977.
