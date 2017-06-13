Scottsdale Charros seeks 2017 grant applications

The Scottsdale Charros are seeking applications from local schools and non-profit organizations in need of funding for its 2017 Charro Foundation Grant.
Public schools and local non-profit organizations who promote diversity, youth, sports, education, arts, health and western culture are urged to apply by July 14, according to a press release.
Last year, the Charro Foundation Grant awarded 37 organizations a total of $305,000.
The Charros are a non-profit organization based in Scottsdale that raise money to give back to the community through volunteer work, awarding grants and preserving Scottsdale’s western culture, the press release stated.
Through sponsorships and selling tickets to the Charro Lodge at the San Francisco Giants Spring Training facility, the Charros have been able to make annual grant donations for over five decades.
For more information on the Charro Foundation Grant, list of application requirements and how to apply visit charros.com/about/annual-grant-cycle.
