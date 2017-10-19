Scottsdale Christian Academy students earn national accolades

National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced that Scottsdale Christian Academy has one student who was named a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, and one student who was named as a Commended Student.
More than 1.5 million students took the PSAT/NMSQT which is a nationwide competition for recognition and awards, according to a press release.
Benjamin (Ben) Haney received the National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist honor which represents the top 1 percent of the students taking the test.
This affords him the opportunity to continue in the competition to be considered for one of the National Merit Scholarship awards offered in the spring. Mr. Haney will continue to the next level of the competition to become a National Merit Finalist and the possibility of being a National Merit Scholar.
Notification takes place in February.
In addition, SCA student, Jason Meyer, was a Commended Student placing him in the top 5 percent of the test takers.
“These young men represent what consistent hard work and dedication can result in. These students are dedicated, persistent, and inspire all of us to work hard,” High School Principal Jeremy Richards said in a prepared statement. “The best part is, these students love God and love others in all that they do. They are truly working hard for the Lord.”
Scottsdale Christian Academy is at 14400 N. Tatum Blvd.
