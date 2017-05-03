Scottsdale citizen petition seeks curbing of 118th Street extension

More than 300 signatures have been gathered to convince city leaders to rethink the connecting of 118th Street from Ranch Gate Road to Dynamite Boulevard in north Scottsdale.
Scottsdale resident David Eigel says he is concerned the half-mile connection will change the character of the Troon North community and provide an avenue for pass-through traffic that will add to growing congestion of the area.
Mr. Eigel says he would rather see money spent on improvements to the Troon Mountain Loop bike lanes and sidewalks. The only problem: the city of Scottsdale isn’t spending any money to complete the half-mile portion of 118th Street.
The Scottsdale Planning Commission Wednesday, May 10 at City Hall is hosting a public hearing on a request on the behalf of Toll Brothers — a locally renowned luxury home builder — to rezone a portion of an 80-acre site at about 118th Street and Jomax Road to make way for a new housing community.
Toll Brothers, who is represented by Scottsdale Zoning Attorney John Berry of Berry & Riddell LLC, is seeking to create a 51-home gated community with a density of 0.64 homes per acre at the northeast corner of Jomax Road and 118th Street.
Toll Brothers own the right of way for 120th Street but have offered to complete the 118th Street connection between Happy Valley and Dynamite roads instead of constructing an eight-of-a-mile road to nowhere, according to Paul Basha, the city’s transportation director.
“This is a critical street, obviously necessary, and planned for a quarter of a century,” he said in a May 3 phone interview.
“This part of Scottsdale doesn’t have a well-developed arterial street network and that is part of its charm. Knowing that it doesn’t have an arterial street system and much of the land surrounding it is the Preserve, the streets that are major streets there have been planned for a quarter of a century and need to be constructed. 118th Street is really a continuation of Happy Valley Road.”
Mr. Eigel has a different perspective.
“I live in that area and I purchased there because it is a unique area of Scottsdale — it is a well-protected by the mountainous area,” he said. “I am worried about all of these people between Rio Verde and Scottsdale as they are going to be looking for shortcuts. This will totally change the dynamic of the area.”
Mr. Eigel says traffic counts today at the corner of Dynamite and Pima roads is roughly 11,000 annually, but over the next 18 years that number will swell to 20,000 annual visits by motorists to the intersection.”
Mr. Eigel contends he has no qualm with the proposed Toll Brothers subdivision eyed, but says the completion of 118th Street goes against the spirit of the local character area plan.
“I think this contradicts the environmentally sensitive land ordinance and the Dynamite Foothills Character Area Plan that was done in 2000,” he said.
“I have been told by a number of people that there is no way that this is going to get stopped and this is going through. But ultimately this decision falls under the council.”
Mr. Basha points out that just as Mr. Eigel explains he purchased his home for a certain reason others have as well with some thinking 118th Street would eventually be finished.
“There is no other place for a street connection between Happy Valley Road and Dynamite except for 118th Street,” he said. “This is really critical to understand: we can’t just put a road wherever we feel like on a Thursday. All of these plans are predicated on those master plans (2008 and 2012) and anybody who purchased a house or property since 1991 should have know 118th Street would be constructed.”
Mr. Basha says the rezoning case is separate from the construction of 118th Street.
“The property owner has right of way for 120th Street but that right of way no longer connects to any other street in the area,” Mr. Basha explained. “They (the developer) suggested instead of constructing one eight of a mile for 120th the Street it would make more sense to connect that half-mile portion of 118th Street.”
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com