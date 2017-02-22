Scottsdale City Council approves Paiute Neighborhood Center renaming

Scottsdale City Council approved the renaming of a portion of the Paiute Neighborhood Center to better recognize the Scottsdale Charros’ influence on the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale.
At the request of the Boys and Girls Club, city council made the approval at its Tuesday, Feb. 21 regular meeting as part of the consent agenda.
As a result of the approval, the portion of the Paiute Neighborhood Center the Boys and Girls Club occupy will now be called the “Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club Charros Branch,” according to a city staff proposal.
The renaming will be marked with a wall-mounted plaque and a temporary A-frame sign at the Paiute Neighborhood Center.
This renaming will be added to the original contract the club signed with the city in June of 2016 for operational space at the center as the first amendment to the contract. All of the original stipulations of the contract are still in tact.
The city will not accrue any costs for renaming the portion of the center or the signage.
The Human Services Commission unanimously approved recommending this amendment to the city council at its Thursday, Jan. 26 meeting.
