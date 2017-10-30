Scottsdale City Council has approved a resolution to continue a Wildlife Study Agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to monitor wildlife populations and their habitats within Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
The resolution was approved on consent at the Oct. 17 council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
City of Scottsdale and AZGFD have worked together since an initial agreement approved in January 2014 kicked off four years of aerial wildlife surveys. The Oct. 17 resolution will continue the data collection process for five more years, a city staff report stated.
“The data gathered during those surveys has provided a detailed understanding of the population dynamics of various wildlife species within the Preserve,” the staff report stated.
The McDowell Sonoran Preserve’s primary purposes is to establish a preserve of Sonoran Desert and mountains as habitat for wildlife and desert plants. Both the city and AZGFD recognize and encourage a continued commitment to study and monitor wildlife populations within and adjacent to the McDowell Mountains, the Preserve and the city, the staff report states.
Funding for this project will be provided at the current contracted price for the cost of the helicopter survey, not exceeding $1,500 per-hour, with four hours of helicopter aerial survey time allotted. The funds are to be budgeted in the Preserve operating budget, the staff report states.
The annual survey is scheduled for January 2018.
