Scottsdale City Council members take office for new terms

The recently re-elected Scottsdale mayor and council members took the oath of office Tuesday, Jan. 17 at City Hall to officially signal the start of their new term.
City Clerk Carolyn Jagger administered the oath to Mayor Jim Lane and council members Suzanne Klapp, Virginia Korte and Guy Phillips, who each had a chance to say a few words following their swearing in.
Mayor Lane defeated challenger and former councilman Bob Littlefield by 27.6 percent in the November election, according to final results. City council candidate Dan Schweiker lost his bid to obtain a seat on the local dais by 2.01 percent of the vote.
During the swearing in ceremony, Mayor Lane started his comments for his final mayoral term with a list of people to thank including his wife, campaign manager and the voters.
He then talked about how the political system worked to convey his supporters’ desire for his plan of reform, efficiency and sustainability that he has worked toward during his previous two terms as mayor.
“Now, however, we set again to govern based on those campaign promises communicated in logic and principle with the best effort we can muster for our entire city and for all of our citizens,” Mayor Lane said during the inauguration.
Mayor Lane also called for the need to mend any animosity developed during the campaign.
Ms. Klapp used her comments to express gratitude for several people who helped her to re-election, and to state her commitment to serving the city.
“I will definitely work just as hard these next four years as I have these last eight years on behalf of the city of Scottsdale and the citizens,” Ms. Klapp said.
Ms. Korte offered a brief message of gratitude to all the voters and said she is honored and humbled to serve Scottsdale residents.
“My one promise to our citizens is to continue to work hard but to continue to use a moral compass to put Scottsdale first in any decision I make moving forward,” she said during the inauguration.
Mr. Phillips, who began his first term on the city council in 2013, shared a lesson he learned during the election with the audience.
“We’re a big city now and we have to look at big city problems, we have big city decisions and we’ll have big city solutions,” he said during the inauguration. “I believe this council will work together and we will get those solutions to our city.”
Both Mayor Lane and Ms. Klapp began their third term in their respective offices while Ms. Korte and Mr. Phillips are starting their second term as city council members.
