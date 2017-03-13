Scottsdale City Council OKs contract to design fire station 603

Scottsdale City Council Tuesday, March 7 approved resolution authorizing $352,641 of architectural services with Fucello Architects to provide design services for Fire Station 603.
Additionally, the resolution authorizes initiative of a municipal use master site plan for the station.
At 7339 E. McDonald Drive, Fire Station 603 will be relocated to the 8100 block of east Indian Bend Road in an effort to provide better coverage to areas of the city including the McCormick Ranch area.
The 1.5 acres of land was purchased from a private owner in October 2016, a March 7 staff report states.
A recent assessment determined that the existing fire station 603 facility is not fully functional and does not meet current standards as established by the city of Scottsdale Fire Department, the consent agenda report stated.
The assessment outlined the lack of updated safety equipment, and stated the site has severe issues that would be costly to remedy. Staff reports state the overall assessment of the existing facility was rated poor.
The fire station rebuild was approved by voters in a Nov. 3, 2015, bond election.
Following council’s approval, Fucello Architects will proceed with conceptual design work and stakeholder input meetings.
