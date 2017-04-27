Scottsdale City Council OKs subdivision rezoning application

Scottsdale City Council has approved a rezoning request for 45 acres of land identified to become a 31-lot subdivision.
The local governing board approved the rezoning request Tuesday, April 25 on consent, which also included the adoption and approval of a zoning district map.
The map amends the area from single-family residential environmentally sensitive lands, R1-190, to single-family residential environmentally sensitive lands, R1-43, district on a 45-acre site in north Scottsdale. The exact plot location is on the corner of north 84th street and east Black Mountain Road.
The applicant’s request is to rezone the subject site of 45 acres to establish a 31-lot single-family subdivision.
The owner is proposing to provide additional natural area open space, and tract NAOS, as justification for the rezoning request and proposed amendment development standards.
The Planning Commission heard this case on March 22, and recommended approval with a 4-0 vote, according to the city’s staff report.
The request includes eight subject parcels with various owners, the city staff report states, in addition to an abandonment request and a preliminary plat case application.
