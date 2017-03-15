Scottsdale City Council ups maximum allotment in ongoing case

As part of the consent agenda, Scottsdale City Council authorized legal fees not to exceed $250,000 to go to The Law Offices of Robert S. Murphy for the legal defense of Marcellus v. City of Scottsdale.
The approval of the legal fees came at the March 7 city council meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Council is increasing the maximum amount by $100,000. However, this is not a fixed amount as the full amount may not be needed, according to a city staff report.
The money will come out of the risk management operating budget, a report states.
The claimant asserts a vehicle hit him while riding his bicycle westbound on East Rio Verde Drive on May 14, 2014, resulting in injuries.
Originally, the claimant demanded $1 million and filed a suit against the city, according to a staff report.
The city denied liability in the matter and disputes the amount of alleged damages, a report states.
The claimant also brought allegations against the city because part of the issue is related to road design, according to a city report.
Council previously approved a contract with The Law Offices of Robert S. Murphy to represent the city.
The contract originally stated legal fees were not to exceed $50,000. Council followed that up with a resolution allowing attorney fees and costs not to exceed $150,000.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.