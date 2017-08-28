Scottsdale Civil War Round Table presents “The Lost Gettysburg Address”

Scottsdale Civil War Round Table proudly presents “The Lost Gettysburg Address” by David Dixon Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N Drinkwater Blvd.
Mr. Dixon earned his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of California and his master in arts in history from the University of Massachusetts, according to a press release.
Mr. Dixon has published numerous articles in scholarly journals and magazines. Most have focused on black history and Union supporters in the Civil War South.
David’s website is called “B-List History.” It focuses on historical figures who were important in their time, but are all but forgotten today.
Recently, Mr. Dixon published his first book, “The Lost Gettysburg Address: Charles Anderson’s Civil War Odyssey.” The biography received widespread acclaim. David has since spoken at the 2016 Sacred Trust Talks at the Gettysburg, been interviewed on Civil War Talk Radio, and has made appearances at historical societies, libraries, conferences, and private clubs across the country. He is one of the most popular speakers on the Civil War Round Table circuit.
Mr. Dixon’s book recounts the unusual life story of Charles Anderson, a slave owner who sacrificed nearly everything to help Lincoln save the Union. Anderson’s speech, which followed Lincoln’s at Gettysburg on Nov. 19, 1863, remained lost for nearly 150 years until it was discovered recently. A transcript of this speech, along with rare photographs and a hand-drawn map of the Stones River battlefield, are all published in Mr. Dixon’s book for the first time.
The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table meets the third Tuesday of every month — except June, July and August — at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium.
G0 to scottsdalecwrt.org or call 480-699-5844.
