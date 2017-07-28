Scottsdale Civil War Round Table: the murder of Major Nelson

Scottsdale Civil War Round Table presents “The Murder of Major General William ‘Bull’ Nelson” on Sept. 19 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The discussion will be lead by Robert Girardi, author of “The Murder of Major General William ‘Bull’ Nelson.”
Mr. Girardi earned his M.A. in public history at Loyola University of Chicago in 1991. He is a past president of the Civil War Round Table of Chicago, a fellow of the Company of Military Historians and is an associate member of the Sons of Union Veterans, according to a press release. He is a past member of the board of directors of the Illinois State Historical Society.
He has been on the editorial review board of the Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society since 2009. He has consulted for the Chicago Historical Society and the Bureau County Historical Society on their Civil War exhibits.
In 2013 he joined the Board of Directors for the Camp Douglas Restoration Foundation, and was awarded a research grant by the Friends of Andersonville.
He was the 2010 recipient of the Chicago CWRT’s Nevins-Freeman Award for service and scholarship. In 2014 he was awarded the Iron Brigade Association Award for Civil War Scholarship by the Milwaukee CWRT.
Go to scottsdalecwrt.org or call 480-699-5844.
