Scottsdale Community College celebrates Inclusiveness Month

Scottsdale Community College will celebrate Inclusiveness Month in April with a variety of events, exhibitions and entertainment highlighting the college’s commitment to inclusiveness, sustainability and cultural awareness.
Now in its fourth year, the events to commemorate Inclusiveness Month have grown from a day of programming to a month-long celebration with various events around campus, according to a press release.
All programs and events are free to attend and open to the public. SCC is located at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
April 6: Workshops, Media Panel and Film Festival
Inclusiveness Month kicks off in the Turquoise Room with a diversity workshop, “Building Powerful Relationships in a Diverse Society” by the Diversity Leadership Alliance.
Following the workshop, a Media Panel will discuss social media’s impact on traditional news gathering and the growing problem of fake news. Panelists include JJ Hensley, digital content editor for AZCentral.com, and Jessica Pucci, professor of practice at the Cronkite School, specializing in data analytics and audience engagement. The day will conclude with a Multicultural FilmFest featuring short films and documentaries.
April 8: American Indian Program Social Gathering
SCC’s American Indian Program in collaboration with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, will host its second annual Social Gathering to celebrate Native American culture and community. The Saturday event will be near the school’s Two Waters Circle area.
April 10: Student Inclusiveness Leadership Team
SCC’s student leadership team will present a campus wide dialogue on tolerance, civil discourse and unity in the Turquoise Room from noon to 1:30 p.m.
April 17-22: Genocide Awareness Week
The fifth annual Genocide Awareness Week program will feature presentations, exhibits and displays throughout the week examining genocides committed throughout history.
April 20: The IN Thing
- The IN Thing, the signature festival of Inclusiveness Month, will include:
- Student Cultural Fair including Country celebration, and service-learning projects related to our diverse community
- Earth Day and Sustainability displays and activities
- Native American blessing by Miss and Mr. Indian SCC
- Performance by Indigenous Enterprise, a cultural education dance team representing tribes from across the country and Canada
- Tango and Paso Doble dance lessons
- Jazz performance by SCC’s Dance Department
- Campus club activities
Inclusiveness Month is sponsored by the SCC’s Inclusiveness Council, Student Inclusiveness Leadership Team, Sustainability Action Council, Center for Civic and Global Engagement and the MCCCD Office for Diversity and Inclusion.
