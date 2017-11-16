Scottsdale Community College Dance presents fall concert

Scottsdale Community College Dance Program presents fall dance concert Dec. 1-2 in Performing Arts Center.
The Scottsdale Community College Dance Program presents Images in Motion, a dance concert performed by SCC’s three resident companies, at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2.
In the tradition of inspiring productions, SCC dancers will demonstrate their artistic and physical excellence through a variety of dance styles, according to a press release. The all-ages concert offers a thrilling evening of entertainment.
The shows are free to attend and open to the public.
The performing companies will be:
- Instinct Dancecorps, performing works by faculty members Angela Rosenkrans and Jenny Gerena, as well as guest choreographers David Marchant, Leandro Damasco, and Jordan Daniels
- SCC Moving Company, performing works by faculty members Karryn Allen and Lisa Thorngren, and guest choreographer Elizabeth Rhodes
- Scottsdale Arizona Jazz Ensemble, performing works by faculty member Jennifer Rhea McKusick and guest choreographer Jenna Lyn Myers
The SCC Dance program is the largest among all Maricopa Community Colleges, the press release stated. Each year, SCC Dance attends the prestigious collegiate American College Dance Association Conference where it has been selected for the final gala performance numerous times since 2000.
Scottsdale Community College Performing Arts Center is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
