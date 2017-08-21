Scottsdale Community College hosts international students

Scottsdale Community College is one of 10 campuses across eight states to welcome international exchange participants to its campus during the 2017-18 academic year as part of the Community College Initiative Program.
The U.S. Department of State’s CCI Program is administered by Northern Virginia Community College on behalf of the Community College Consortium. The program provides participants with a one-year, non-degree academic program in workforce development fields at a U.S. community college, according to a press release.
The CCI Program is designed to build participants’ technical skills, enhance leadership capabilities, and strengthen English language proficiency. The program also provides opportunities for professional internships, service learning, and community engagement activities to build relations between U.S. citizens and other countries.
While at Scottsdale Community College, participants will focus on study in the fields of Film, Journalism, Business and Computer Information Systems. After completing the CCI Program, participants return home with a deeper understanding of U.S. culture and with improved technical and vocational skills to contribute to the economic development of their home communities, the press release stated.
SCC has hosted eight cohorts of CCI participants, with more than 120 participants during that time. The program has generated more than $1 million in tuition for Maricopa Community Colleges.
In 2016-17, independentsector.org reported that CCI participants contributed nearly $1.3 million in service to local U.S. communities. CCI participants also contribute to their U.S. host communities by helping to internationalize U.S. community colleges.
This year marks the CCI Program’s 10th anniversary. Since 2007, the CCI Program has hosted more than 2,800 participants from 21 countries. This year, CCI participants are from Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, and Turkey. The CCI Program recruits participants from underserved and unrepresented communities, particularly women.
For further information, contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.