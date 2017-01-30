Scottsdale Community College presents ‘Genocide of the 20th Century’

Three major periods of genocide in the 20th century are examined in an exhibit at Scottsdale Community College.
“Genocide of the 20th Century” runs through April 28 and is part of the upcoming 5th annual Genocide Awareness Week slated for April 17-22 at the school.
The exhibit is open to the public and free to visit. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 9000 E. Chaparral Road.
The traveling exhibit delves deeply into the Armenian mass murders, which occurred in the early part of the century, the Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany in the 1930s-40s, and the Rwandan genocide in the mid 1990s.
It features photos, archives and historical context of each period and features the work of three historians/curators — Georges Bensoussan, Joel Kotek, and Yves Ternon.
The information panels are in English and French to provide a bilingual experience for visitors.
“These are three of the major genocides of the 20th century,” said John Liffiton, director of SCC’s Genocide Awareness Week program and an SCC faculty member. “As awful as the Holocaust was, there were other genocides that preceded it and that came after it.”
The SCC display is the U.S. premiere of the exhibition. It opened at the Mémorial de la Shoah in Paris in 2015.
The traveling exhibit is on display in the school’s Student Center lobby.
This exhibition was designed, created and distributed by the Mémorial de la Shoah and made possible through the generous support of Assemblea Legislativa Regione Emilia-Romagna and SNCF.
Since 2013, SCC has presented and hosted a Genocide Awareness Week program to coincide with National Genocide Awareness Month. The program has grown into one of the school’s signature events and has received recognition both locally and nationally for instilling greater awareness and understanding of genocide, including pre-conditions and the aftermath.
In 2016, SCC was designated as an educational center by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, resulting in greater collaboration, training and resources for SCC’s Genocide Awareness Week program.
